The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,792. The Sage Group has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

