The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $84,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

