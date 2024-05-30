The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.01

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 288129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

