The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $146.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

