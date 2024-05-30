The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $108.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $101.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

DSGX traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,747. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,264,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

