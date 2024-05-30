The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.12

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 232483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

