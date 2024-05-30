TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 291,733.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.46. 2,777,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,576. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

