TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,129 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4,137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $53.58 on Thursday, hitting $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,763,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,517. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.85. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

