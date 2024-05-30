TFO Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,107,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
IJR traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $108.41. 1,925,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
