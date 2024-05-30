TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52,716.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.76. The stock had a trading volume of 632,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.69.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $4,616,034 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

