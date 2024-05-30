TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $734,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 75,125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,827,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

TT traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.44.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

