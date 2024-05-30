TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 62,760.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.36. The stock had a trading volume of 590,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,341. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

