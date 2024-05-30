TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 103,300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,386 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 334.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,529,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,403 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 4,998,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,308. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

