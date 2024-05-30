TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,990 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 142,714.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,353. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.