TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 51,754 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1,035,080.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 477,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,230. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

View Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.