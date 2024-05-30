TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,546 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.17. 1,691,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

