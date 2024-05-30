TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 75,992.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $314,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 130,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.