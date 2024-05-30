TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 188,525.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,476 shares of company stock worth $86,608,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. 4,380,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.25, a PEG ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

