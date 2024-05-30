TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,759 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 155,180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,438 shares of company stock worth $57,323,619. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.54. 4,001,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,534. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

