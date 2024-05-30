TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 70,341 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,991,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,197,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

