Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $184.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

TXRH stock opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,060. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

