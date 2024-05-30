Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TERN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TERN

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 997,700 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TERN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 657,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,787. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.