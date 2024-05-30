Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TERN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 997,700 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of TERN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 657,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,787. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
