Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Shares of THC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.43. 688,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,894. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

