Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 635,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

