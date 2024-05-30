TD Asset Management Inc Sells 29,279 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,279 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $89,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.