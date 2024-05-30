TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 65,488 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.62% of Open Text worth $71,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Open Text by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.10. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

