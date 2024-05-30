TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 645,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $100,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 96,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,452 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

