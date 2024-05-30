TD Asset Management Inc Has $97.11 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 356,863 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Electronic Arts worth $97,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,539. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

