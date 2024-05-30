TD Asset Management Inc Has $73.47 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,522 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.83% of Assurant worth $73,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $108,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Assurant by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIZ opened at $169.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $172.48. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

