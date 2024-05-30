TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $95,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.30 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

