TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,752 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $76,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

