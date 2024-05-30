TD Asset Management Inc Buys 130,995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.9% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

