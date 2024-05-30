TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 465,193 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 517.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.30% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $109,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $166.39 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,763. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

