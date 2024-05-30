Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 580,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,517 shares of company stock worth $39,497,196. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

