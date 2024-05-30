Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.13 and last traded at $152.79. 3,031,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,877,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $795.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

