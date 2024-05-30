Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

