Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.06 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Symbolic Logic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.