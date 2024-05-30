Swan Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM)

Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

PSFM stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.