Swan Global Investments LLC Acquires 166,199 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF accounts for 1.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 97.40% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after buying an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Price Performance

PSMO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

