Susquehanna Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.30. 2,294,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

