SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

