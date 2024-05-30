Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
SU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
