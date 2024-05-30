Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 171.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,014 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $61,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

