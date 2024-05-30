Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,658.81 or 0.99986605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00112238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024021 USD and is up 77.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.