StockNews.com Lowers First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

First United Price Performance

First United stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $24.28.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of First United during the first quarter worth $209,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

