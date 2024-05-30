StockNews.com Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $208.87 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $237.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

