StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

