StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Down 5.1 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

