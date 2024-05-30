StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Stock Down 5.1 %
Allot Communications stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.03.
About Allot Communications
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.