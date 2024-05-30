StockNews.com Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Materialise Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 5.2% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

