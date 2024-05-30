StockNews.com Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRE. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.48 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

